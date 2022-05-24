Ebix, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ebix by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ebix by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

