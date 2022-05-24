Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 318,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

