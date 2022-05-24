Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $122,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $94.54. 3,034,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,031 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,994. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

