Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 19,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,435,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

