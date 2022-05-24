Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $136.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,918,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

