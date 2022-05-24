Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 232,111 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $650.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

