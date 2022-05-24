Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares makes up about 2.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 106,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The company has a market cap of $410.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

