Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Takes $32,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 559,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.