Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $53.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $90.49 or 0.00301402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00097990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,982,756 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.