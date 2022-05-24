Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.36. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,086,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,795,455. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

