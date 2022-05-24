Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 1,142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,497. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.78 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

