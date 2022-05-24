Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 926 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.47. 227,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

