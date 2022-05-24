Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $206.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,860. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average of $261.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

