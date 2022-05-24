Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $5.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 204,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,505,734. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

