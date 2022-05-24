Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.57. 75,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,839. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

