Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

