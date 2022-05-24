Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 197 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

