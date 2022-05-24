Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 3,137 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,990. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.