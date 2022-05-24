Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 367 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

NYSE HD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $287.72. 224,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average is $349.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

