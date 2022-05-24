Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 8,147 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,445. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

