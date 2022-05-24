Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 882 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 33,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 186,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,149,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.