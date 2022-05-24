ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

