ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ESE. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

