Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) vs. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Critical Review

Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Esprit alerts:

This table compares Esprit and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esprit N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 36.20% 75.97% 31.15%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Esprit and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esprit and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esprit $1.18 billion 0.23 -$512.17 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.90 $1.26 billion $8.33 1.93

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Esprit has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Esprit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esprit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, LNG, LPG, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.