Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $40,406.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

