Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.21. Euronav shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 36,857 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 935.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.