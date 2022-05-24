Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,925.00

Evedo (EVED) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $550,600.48 and approximately $33,925.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

