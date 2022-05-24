Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crown Castle International worth $69,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 259.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.61. 1,447,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,765. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

