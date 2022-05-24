Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 239,200 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,200 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 924,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

