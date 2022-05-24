Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

ISRG traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.39. 1,450,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,352. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

