Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 93,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $148,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,274,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,441,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $128.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

