Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $53,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 417,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 252.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

