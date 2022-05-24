Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,290,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,179. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

