Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $200.90 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,815 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 2.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Five9 worth $200,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,077,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,649,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN traded down $8.59 on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. 1,513,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

