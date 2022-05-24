Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $32.75 Million Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,372 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Annexon worth $32,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Annexon by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Annexon (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.