Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $46.21 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,054 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.06% of Zymeworks worth $46,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 910,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,201. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

