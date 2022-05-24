Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $11,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at $378,560,428.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.