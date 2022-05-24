Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,661,688 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $135,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $103,772,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 464,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 523,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

GLBE traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

