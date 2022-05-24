Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

MPWR traded down $30.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.44. 588,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,531. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $329.35 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $10,313,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

