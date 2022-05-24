Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $122,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.43. 1,083,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,245. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.35 and its 200 day moving average is $685.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

