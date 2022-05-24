Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of STERIS worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.57. The company had a trading volume of 304,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,132. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

