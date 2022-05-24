EverRise Trading Up 4% This Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 4% against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $38.74 million and $60,984.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

