Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.48 ($34.55).

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching €25.56 ($27.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,356 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.93.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

