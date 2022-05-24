Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 42742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

