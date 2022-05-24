Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 42742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)
