Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 45580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATH. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

