Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($144.39) to £103.65 ($130.43) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($195.04) to £140 ($176.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,739.40.

FERG stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $651,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

