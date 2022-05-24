Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 167 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

SYK stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.46. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.