FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $860,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 614,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,269 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $109.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

