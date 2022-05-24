FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Capri by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

