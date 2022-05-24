FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 334 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

